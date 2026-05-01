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Home / Himachal Pradesh / As part of utility duct project, Charlie Villa-Shimla Club road tarring to finish by May 5

As part of utility duct project, Charlie Villa-Shimla Club road tarring to finish by May 5

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:04 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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The Charlie Villa-Shimla Club road in Shimla being tarred.
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The tarring of the Charlie Villa-Shimla Club road will be completed by May 5, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma said on Thursday. He added that the work was part of the ongoing utility duct project being implemented from Chotta Shimla to Willis Park. Sharma said that the work would be carried out between 11 am and 4.30 pm, and again from 7 pm to 8 am. Full compliance with environmental and pollution standards would be ensured, he added. Noise levels at the site would have to be within the prescribed limits, particularly near hospitals, educational institutions and residential areas.

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Sharma said that there would be no inconvenience to the public as the road would remain open for pedestrians, ambulances and fire engines. Marshals would be deployed to regulate traffic and necessary signage and barricades would be installed. Additional police personnel would be deployed as required, he added.

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He said that the tarring work would be completed within the stipulated time frame and no debris or construction material would be left on the road and smooth traffic flow would be maintained. He added that the Police Department would be informed before the work begins and all safety measures would be ensured at the site. “Full cooperation with the local administration will be ensured and in case of an emergency, the authorities concerned will be informed immediately,” he asserted.

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