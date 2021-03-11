As Pratibha Singh takes charge, Himachal Congress puts up a united show, kickstarts its election campaign from Shimla

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 5

Setting aside speculation of factionalism, the Congress on Thursday put up a united show as all senior leaders gathered here to kickstart its election campaign.

All senior leaders put up a united show in the presence of CWC Member and In-charge of Himachal Rajeev Shukla. Outgoing state party president Kuldeep Rathore, Chairman of Election Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and all party MLAs and party office-bearers attended the rally to mark the taking over of the party reins by Pratibha Singh, the newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president.

Co-incharge Sanjay Dutt, Gukirat Singh Kotli and Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu were also present.

The four working presidents, Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana, Pawan Kajal and Vinay Kumar, appointed in the revamped state unit were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said the entire Congress was present here, which indicated that the party cadres were energised to take on the BJP.

“Everyone, even those who have not joined here, should come together as the Congress is all set to win the polls,” he said.

He said the Gandhis who have a special fondness for Himachal had given the responsibility of returning the Congress back to power to ‘trimurti’, which includes Pratibha Singh, Agnihotri and Sukhu.

Shukla said there is no need to keep reiterating about unity as the party is one, barring one or two who have now been left behind.

“The fight is not for the chair but to get the party back to power as it is the party high command which will decide who will be the CM,” said Shukla.

He said it was the dream of former CM Virbhadra Singh that the Congress return to power in Himachal, which every party worker must realise.