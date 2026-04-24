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Home / Himachal Pradesh / As Preity Zinta posts picture from Himachal escaping IPL hustle; fans ask ‘mam Trishul bakery mai nahi gayi’

As Preity Zinta posts picture from Himachal escaping IPL hustle; fans ask ‘mam Trishul bakery mai nahi gayi’

Actor escapes to Himachal, dons traditional cap; calls mountains ‘magical’ in viral post

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:32 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Preity Zinta donning a Himachali cap. Image credits/ X @realpreityzinta
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Amid the hectic IPL season, Preity Zinta took a refreshing detour to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, sharing glimpses of her “short and sweet” getaway on X.

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Dressed in a traditional Himachali cap against a backdrop of rustic wooden interiors, the actor soaked in the calm of the hills, calling the mountains “magical” in her post.

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Her candid break from cricket buzz quickly struck a chord online, with fans loving her serene mountain vibe.

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One user commented, “Mam Trishul bakery mai nahi gayi?”

Another user commented, “Nothing beats the Kinnauri topi vibes from Shimla! Seeing you celebrate Himachali roots always makes us so proud. Is this the same place where you and your brother used to pick the biggest apples?”

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A third comment read, “And did you manage to have the famous badaam/walnuts waali coffee?”

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