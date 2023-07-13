As rain disrupts baraat, couple ties knot online

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 12

Unwilling to let the devastating rain ruin their wedding, a young couple tied the knot online on Monday.

The groom hails from Kotgarh in Shimla district and the bride hails from Shamsi in Kullu district. While the family is reluctant to talk about the wedding, a wedding guest spilled the beans. He said that the families decided to have an online wedding after the ‘baraat’ was stuck midway due to the bad weather.

He said the ‘baraat’ had left for Kullu on July 10. The weather was extremely bad, but the family decided to go ahead as per their schedule as they did not want to miss the auspicious time determined by the pundits.

“When we reached Beethal near Rampur, the weather deteriorated further and reports of landslides and flashfloods started coming. It was at this point that everyone thought it will be too risky to continue the journey,” he added.

With the ‘baraat’ already on the way, the family thought it would be inauspicious to postpone the wedding. “The groom’s family then consulted the bride’s family and both families decided to have an online wedding at the scheduled ‘muhurat’,” the guest said, adding that the family moved into a hotel at Beethal for the online wedding ceremony.

The wedding was completed online with the pundits from both sides chanting mantras at respective places. “A few rituals could not be conducted online, but the important thing is that wedding took place in the determined muhurat. It is an example of progressive and quick thinking on the part of the couple and their families,” he remarked.

