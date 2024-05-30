 As villagers, govt turn blind eye to fire, Forest Dept turns to rain gods : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • As villagers, govt turn blind eye to fire, Forest Dept turns to rain gods

As villagers, govt turn blind eye to fire, Forest Dept turns to rain gods

However, no rain forecast for 10 days | Woman booked for setting fire to pine forest

As villagers, govt turn blind eye to fire, Forest Dept turns to rain gods

In the past fortnight alone, over 10 Forest Department staffers suffered burns while trying to contain fires in Kangra district.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 29

As most forests of Kangra valley continue to burn, the Forest Department has been making continuous efforts to gain control over the fires. Meanwhile, incidents of people starting fires are also coming to light before the police.

Forest officials today caught a woman red-handed while setting a pine forest on fire at Mahjin (Jwalamukhi) in Kangra district.

Bartandars no help

  • Palampur DFO Sanjeev Sharma said villagers, who were the “real beneficiaries” of the forests, were not extending cooperation to the Forest Department in dousing the forest fires
  • Despite having been declared Bartandars by the state government, villagers did not come out of their houses to assist forest staff in controlling fires despite repeated calls
  • As per state forest laws, the Bartandars are given free timber for the construction of their houses, and are also allowed to use forests for pastures, the DFO added

According to sources, villagers spotted a woman allegedly attempting to set fire to a pine forest. Upon seeing the woman, they immediately informed the block officer of the Forest Department.

A team of Forest Department, headed by Block Officer Shama Devi, rushed to the spot and recorded her statement in the presence of the panchayat pradhan.

Later, a case was registered against her under various sections of the IPC and the Himachal Pradesh Forest Act.

As the entire state machinery, including political and administrative heads, seems occupied by the elections, the Forest Department has been fighting flames propping up over the state.

A number of pine forests in Palampur, Baijnath, Thural and Jaisinghpur are on fire, resulting in a huge loss to valuable forest wealth.

A number of wild animals and birds also reportedly

perished in these forest fires. The Forest Department has been undertaking efforts to control the fires from spreading to adjoining villages. In the past fortnight alone, more than 10 employees of the Forest Department suffered burns while attempting to douse the forest fires in Kangra district. Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Sharma, while talking to The Tribune, said villagers, who were the “real beneficiaries” of the forests, were not extending cooperation to the Forest Department in dousing the forest fires.

Despite having been declared Bartandar by the state government, villagers did not come out of their houses to assist forest staff in controlling fires despite repeated calls, he added.

He said as per state forest laws, the Bartandars are given free timber for the construction of their houses, and are also allowed to use forests for pastures.

In the absence of adequate financial support from the state government for preventive measures, the department has now been turing to the rain gods for dousing the fires. According to the prevailing opinion, the raging fires can only be fully extinguished when the monsoons break over the region.

The wait for rains could be longer this year as despite fires having started as early as April, there is no hope for rains in next ten days according to weather forecasts.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the Forest Department this year had not been able to undertake even the minimum required preventive measures — such as controlled burning of forests and the maintenance of fire lines.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code