As villagers, govt turn blind eye to fire, Forest Dept turns to rain gods

Palampur, May 29

As most forests of Kangra valley continue to burn, the Forest Department has been making continuous efforts to gain control over the fires. Meanwhile, incidents of people starting fires are also coming to light before the police.

Forest officials today caught a woman red-handed while setting a pine forest on fire at Mahjin (Jwalamukhi) in Kangra district.

According to sources, villagers spotted a woman allegedly attempting to set fire to a pine forest. Upon seeing the woman, they immediately informed the block officer of the Forest Department.

A team of Forest Department, headed by Block Officer Shama Devi, rushed to the spot and recorded her statement in the presence of the panchayat pradhan.

Later, a case was registered against her under various sections of the IPC and the Himachal Pradesh Forest Act.

As the entire state machinery, including political and administrative heads, seems occupied by the elections, the Forest Department has been fighting flames propping up over the state.

A number of pine forests in Palampur, Baijnath, Thural and Jaisinghpur are on fire, resulting in a huge loss to valuable forest wealth.

A number of wild animals and birds also reportedly

perished in these forest fires. The Forest Department has been undertaking efforts to control the fires from spreading to adjoining villages. In the past fortnight alone, more than 10 employees of the Forest Department suffered burns while attempting to douse the forest fires in Kangra district. Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Sharma, while talking to The Tribune, said villagers, who were the “real beneficiaries” of the forests, were not extending cooperation to the Forest Department in dousing the forest fires.

Despite having been declared Bartandar by the state government, villagers did not come out of their houses to assist forest staff in controlling fires despite repeated calls, he added.

He said as per state forest laws, the Bartandars are given free timber for the construction of their houses, and are also allowed to use forests for pastures.

In the absence of adequate financial support from the state government for preventive measures, the department has now been turing to the rain gods for dousing the fires. According to the prevailing opinion, the raging fires can only be fully extinguished when the monsoons break over the region.

The wait for rains could be longer this year as despite fires having started as early as April, there is no hope for rains in next ten days according to weather forecasts.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the Forest Department this year had not been able to undertake even the minimum required preventive measures — such as controlled burning of forests and the maintenance of fire lines.

