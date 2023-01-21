ASER report about decline in reading abilities of students has Himachal Education Minister worried

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 20

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), which recorded a massive decline in the reading abilities and basic arithmetic skills of primary section students in rural parts of the state, has left Education Minister Rohit Thakur worried. “It’s quite serious. I will look at the detailed report and then see what can be done,” he said.

Rohit said that his focus would be on providing quality education to students in the state. “Our literacy rate is quite high but there’s still a lot of scope for improving the quality of education. This is one area I will focus on as Education Minister,” he said.

As several schools in remote and hard areas are short of staff most of the time, He said he would work for a policy wherein teachers would have to serve in these areas for a minimum period of three to four years without any relaxation.

