Asha Kumari’s name proposed for Congress ticket from Kangra

Dharamsala, March 26
The name of former minister Asha Kumari was proposed for the Congress ticket from the Kangra parliamentary constituency at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar here today.
“The BJP is compromising with democracy in the country,” alleged the minister while addressing mediapersons. He said that it was for the first time in the history of the country that ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the Union Government had frozen the bank accounts of the Congress. Small party workers had contributed funds to the Congress to the tune of as low as a few hundred rupees, he added.
The minister said that electoral bonds were the biggest fraud committed by any government on the people of a state. “The records of electoral bonds, which have been made public on the orders of the Supreme Court, show that black money was routed to the BJP. Many companies that had a turnover of just a few crores of rupees donated hundreds of crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds. The BJP used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to force companies to donate money to it through electoral bonds. The BJP wants to replicate dictatorship in India as prevalent in China and Russia,” he alleged.
Chander Kumar said that democratically-elected government of opposition parties across the country were being toppled with money power like never before. In HP also, efforts were being made to topple the Congress government but it could not succeed, he added.
He attacked disqualified Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma for betraying the party. “Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was not in favour of giving party ticket to Sudhir Sharma in the 2022 Assembly elections as he had deserted the party in the 2019 Dharamsala byelections. It was on the insistence of party president Pratibha Singh and other leaders that he was given ticket from Dharamsala in 2022. He won the elections on the Congress ticket but he deserted the party and joined the BJP,” he added.
The minister said that the BJP had not helped the state government in the aftermath of the rain disaster last year.
