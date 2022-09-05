ASI, constable injured in accidental firing at Kangra Police Training College

Dharamsala, September 5
An ASI and a constable were injured in accidental firing at Daroh Police Training College (PTC) in Kangra district on Monday afternoon.
DIG Bimal Gupta, principal, PTC, said the accident happened during the training of new recruits. A bullet got struck in the barrel of a pistol while the new recruits were practicing firing.
The weapons expert of the college was trying to take the bullet out from the barrel when it went off. The bullets injured a constable in the leg and then hit an ASI in the stomach.
Both were shifted to Tanda medical college and were out of danger.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide, alleges Manish Sisodia; agency rejects claim
CBI said its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar was in 'no ...
Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke
AAP leader also said the BJP may make someone sitting in a c...
25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised
While 8,000 contractual employees working in the Education d...
7th Pay Commission for lecturers to be implemented, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The new payscales will be implemented from October 1