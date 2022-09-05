ASI, constable injured in accidental firing at Kangra Police Training College

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 5

An ASI and a constable were injured in accidental firing at Daroh Police Training College (PTC) in Kangra district on Monday afternoon.

DIG Bimal Gupta, principal, PTC, said the accident happened during the training of new recruits. A bullet got struck in the barrel of a pistol while the new recruits were practicing firing.

The weapons expert of the college was trying to take the bullet out from the barrel when it went off. The bullets injured a constable in the leg and then hit an ASI in the stomach.

Both were shifted to Tanda medical college and were out of danger.

#Dharamsala #Kangra