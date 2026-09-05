ASI halts canopy work near Baijnath Shiva Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued orders stopping the proposed construction of a canopy over the staircase linking the historic Shiva Temple in Baijnath to the Khir Ganga Ghat. The ASI has also stopped the repair work on the staircase.

The canopy was proposed to facilitate safer movement of devotees and tourists using the staircase, particularly during the monsoon season when its steps become slippery and difficult to walk on. The project was estimated to cost around Rs 15 lakh.

Advertisement

The construction work had already begun when the ASI raised objections to the project, citing the location of the proposed structure in the vicinity of the protected heritage temple. The work was subsequently halted.

Advertisement

The temple trust and the local administration have now approached the ASI and other authorities concerned, seeking the requisite permission to proceed with the project.

The proposed canopy was intended not only to provide protection from rain but also to improve access to the Khir Ganga Ghat. The existing staircase is reportedly in a poor condition at several points, causing inconvenience to pilgrims, particularly during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Temple trust officials say that the project was conceived primarily as a measure to ensure the safety of devotees and facilitate visitors and there was no intention to compromise the heritage character of the temple complex.

The Baijnath Shiva Temple holds a special place in the religious and cultural landscape of Kangra district and is regarded as one of the region’s most significant ancient temples.

The temple is particularly renowned for its ancient stone architecture, intricate carvings and historical significance. Believed to have been built in the early 13th century, the temple is among the prominent surviving monuments reflecting the rich architectural heritage of the Kangra region.

Located in Baijnath in the picturesque Kangra valley, against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountains, also makes it an important tourist attraction and part of the cultural tourism circuit of the district. The temple and its surrounding heritage landscape draw pilgrims, tourists, historians, photographers and architecture enthusiasts.

The religious importance of the shrine increases manifold during major Hindu festivals, particularly Mahashivratri, when thousands of devotees visit Baijnath. The temple therefore makes an important contribution to the local religious tourism economy, benefiting traders, transport operators, hoteliers and other sections dependent on visitors.

The temple trust officials say that the proposed canopy was aimed at improving facilities for devotees without disturbing the heritage character of the complex. They add that the trust is willing to incorporate any changes suggested by the ASI so that the structure can meet the required heritage-preservation norms.