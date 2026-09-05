DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ASI halts canopy work near Baijnath Shiva Temple

ASI halts canopy work near Baijnath Shiva Temple

The canopy was proposed to facilitate safer movement of devotees and tourists using the staircase, particularly during the monsoon season when its steps become slippery and difficult to walk on

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The anicent Shiva Temple built in 13th century in Baijnath.
Advertisement

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued orders stopping the proposed construction of a canopy over the staircase linking the historic Shiva Temple in Baijnath to the Khir Ganga Ghat. The ASI has also stopped the repair work on the staircase.

The canopy was proposed to facilitate safer movement of devotees and tourists using the staircase, particularly during the monsoon season when its steps become slippery and difficult to walk on. The project was estimated to cost around Rs 15 lakh.

Advertisement

The construction work had already begun when the ASI raised objections to the project, citing the location of the proposed structure in the vicinity of the protected heritage temple. The work was subsequently halted.

Advertisement

The temple trust and the local administration have now approached the ASI and other authorities concerned, seeking the requisite permission to proceed with the project.

The proposed canopy was intended not only to provide protection from rain but also to improve access to the Khir Ganga Ghat. The existing staircase is reportedly in a poor condition at several points, causing inconvenience to pilgrims, particularly during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Temple trust officials say that the project was conceived primarily as a measure to ensure the safety of devotees and facilitate visitors and there was no intention to compromise the heritage character of the temple complex.

The Baijnath Shiva Temple holds a special place in the religious and cultural landscape of Kangra district and is regarded as one of the region’s most significant ancient temples.

The temple is particularly renowned for its ancient stone architecture, intricate carvings and historical significance. Believed to have been built in the early 13th century, the temple is among the prominent surviving monuments reflecting the rich architectural heritage of the Kangra region.

Located in Baijnath in the picturesque Kangra valley, against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountains, also makes it an important tourist attraction and part of the cultural tourism circuit of the district. The temple and its surrounding heritage landscape draw pilgrims, tourists, historians, photographers and architecture enthusiasts.

The religious importance of the shrine increases manifold during major Hindu festivals, particularly Mahashivratri, when thousands of devotees visit Baijnath. The temple therefore makes an important contribution to the local religious tourism economy, benefiting traders, transport operators, hoteliers and other sections dependent on visitors.

The temple trust officials say that the proposed canopy was aimed at improving facilities for devotees without disturbing the heritage character of the complex. They add that the trust is willing to incorporate any changes suggested by the ASI so that the structure can meet the required heritage-preservation norms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts