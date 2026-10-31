Asiad medallists look forward to life-changing cash awards from Himachal Pradesh Government

The Himachal Pradesh government will confer cash awards on Asian Games medallists at a function here on Saturday.

For most of these athletes, who come from humble backgrounds, this will be their first major financial reward. Having battled poverty, besides their opponents, while pursuing their sporting dreams since childhood, they are looking forward to one of the biggest days of their lives.

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“The cash award is as significant as the medal itself. It will solve a lot of problems for me and my family. I want to build a new house for my parents and make their lives better,” said Bhawna Thakur, a member of the gold medal-winning kabaddi team. She will receive Rs 1 crore.

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The youngest of four siblings, Bhawna says her parents encouraged and supported her despite their limited means. “My father is a small farmer who also worked as a daily wager to supplement the family income. Money was always in short supply, but they somehow managed to provide whatever I needed,” she said.

Seema Kumari, who won a bronze medal in the gruelling 10,000-metre race, also comes from a humble background in a remote village of Chamba district. For her, the medal and the cash award are a tribute to the untiring efforts of her mother.

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“I lost my father early, and my mother raised us by selling milk. When I was selected for the SAI hostel in Dharamsala, she allowed me to join despite several people trying to convince her that it was not appropriate. She did not listen to anyone and stood like a rock behind me,” said Seema. She said the cash award would not only help her but also motivate her fellow athletes to perform better and inspire aspiring sportspersons to give their best.

For Sawan Barwal, who won a silver medal in the marathon at the Asian Games, the award has brought a sense of financial security that had eluded him for years. Coming from a poor family in Mandi district, Barwal faced financial constraints while training and competing in one event after another. His father drives a private vehicle in Delhi. “The award will take a lot of financial pressure off my mind. I can now concentrate on my career without worrying too much about money and hopefully produce even better results,” said the Army havildar.

In all, around Rs 18 crore will be disbursed as cash awards to sportspersons.