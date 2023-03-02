Asian Development Bank has okayed Rs 1,311crore for tourism: Himachal CM

Shimla, March 1
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved Rs 1,311.20 crore under the phase-1 of the proposed infrastructure development investment programme.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said yesterday that the state government had been emphasising on making Himachal the best tourist destination in the country by developing unexplored tourist places.
He said that in the first phase, the beautification of Palampur would be undertaken. A convention centre would be built at Dharamsala, a thematic-cum-green park at Pragpur, wellness centres at Dharamsala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali and a high-end fountain tourist facility at Dharamsala.
“Besides, wayside amenities will be developed on the Mandi-Kullu highway, Nadaun, Kaleshwar Mahadev and Kangra, while rafting-cum-water park complex will be established at Nadaun. Facilities like shikaras, house boats, jetties, water biking at Pong Dam, Nadaun and Bangana, etc, would be developed.
