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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Asian Games bronze medallist Seema felicitated in Chamba

Asian Games bronze medallist Seema felicitated in Chamba

The organisers presented Seema a memento, shawl and traditional cap in recognition of her sporting achievement

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Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Members of various social organisations present a memento to Seema Kumari at a function in Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma
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International athlete Seema Kumari, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000-metre race at the Asian Games, was felicitated by various social organisations at a function held at Ambedkar Bhawan Chamba on Sunday.

The felicitation function was jointly organised by the Ambedkar Mission Society, Ambedkar Youth Club, Shri Guru Ravidas Sabha, Bhima Bai Mahila Mandal and Ambedkar Retired Employees Welfare Association to recognise her achievement and contribution to bringing laurels to Himachal Pradesh and Chamba at the international level.

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The organisers presented Seema a memento, shawl and traditional cap in recognition of her sporting achievement.

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Speakers, including Yogeshwar Ahir, Anup Rahi, Jiteshwar Surya, Avinash Pal and Shivcharan, highlighted Seema’s sporting journey, struggles and achievements. They said her success was not merely a personal milestone but also a matter of pride for the entire region.

They observed that her journey demonstrated how determination, discipline and sustained hard work could help athletes overcome challenges and achieve success at the highest level. Her accomplishment, they said, would inspire young people, particularly girls, to pursue sports and aim for national and international recognition.

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The speakers also stressed on the importance of identifying local talent and providing young athletes with encouragement and opportunities to excel. They wished Seema success in her future sporting endeavours and expressed hope that she would continue to bring laurels for the country.

Students of Government Middle School, Dhadog, presented cultural performances during the event. The organisers said recognising achievers such as Seema was a collective responsibility and that celebrating local sporting talent could motivate the next generation to dream big, work hard and bring recognition to their region and country.

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