Asian Games gold medallist Ritu Negi dropped from Rs 1-crore kabaddi award list

Negi’s name figured in the list of four Himachal players—along with team skipper Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur—just about a week ago. Her name was also included in a congratulatory post shared by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Facebook.

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However, her name was missing from a government press release issued two days ago announcing an increase in the cash award for the kabaddi players from Rs 33 lakh each to Rs 1 crore.

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Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said he was unaware of the reason for the omission. “I will see the file and check with the Chief Minister,” he said when asked about Negi’s exclusion.

Negi, who hails from Sirmaur and is married in Haryana, said she was shocked and disappointed by the sudden decision.

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“I was Himachal’s daughter until a week ago. The CM shared a congratulatory message on Facebook, while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur called to congratulate me. I fail to understand what happened two days ago,” she said.

She termed the omission insulting, pointing out that she had won several medals for both the country and the state. Negi is the only Indian woman kabaddi player to have represented the country at three consecutive Asian Games, winning two gold medals and a silver.

Her father, Bhawan Singh Negi, questioned whether her marital status could be a reason for excluding her. “Does marriage change the fact that she is Himachal’s daughter?” he asked.

He pointed out that Negi had received the state’s cash award for her 2023 Asian Games gold even though she was married at the time.

Negi acknowledged that she would receive an award from the Haryana government under its sports policy but said athletes had received awards from more than one state. She said she was employed with Railways and did not represent Haryana in domestic competitions, while having represented Himachal Pradesh several times.

“Why is Himachal disowning me at the fag end of my career?” she asked. Negi suspects foul play and plans to meet the Chief Minister soon.