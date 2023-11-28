Asian Para Games gold medallist calls on Sukhu

Shimla, November 27
Nishad Kumar, high jump gold medallist in Asian Para Games, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday. Sukhu commended Kumar for his remarkable achievement in the games held at Hangzhou, China.
Sukhu said, “Nishad is an exceptional sporting talent. His determination and unwavering spirit highlighted the significance of willpower in overcoming challenges, including physical disabilities.”
