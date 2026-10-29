Asian Para Games gold medallist Nishad accorded warm welcome at hometown Amb

Nishad Kumar, who won two gold medals at the Asian Para Games held at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan recently, received a warm welcome on his return to hometown Amb in Una district on Wednesday. Nishad had won gold medals in the Long Jump T47 and High jump T47 events.

The athlete, who had lost one of his arms from above the wrist while operating a chaff cutting machine during childhood, had dedicated his childhood and youth towards athletics. His medals spree began in 2020 at the Tokyo Paralympics, when he won a silver medal in the high jump T47 event. He had also won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, four medals at the World Paralympics Championships and three gold medals at the Asian Para Games.

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Nishad’s main event had been high jump, but for the first time, he participated in the long jump event at the recent Asian Para Games and won the gold medal in both events.

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The athlete was received at the Mehatpur inter-state barrier amid beats of drums. At Amb, his father, mother and sister hugged and blessed him as scores of relatives, friends and locals assembled to meet and greet him.