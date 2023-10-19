Asian rafting tourney at Nadaun from November 3

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 18

Seven international teams have confirmed their participation in the Asian Rafting Championship to be held near Nadaun in Hamirpur district from November 3.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, while presiding over a meeting today, said that the three-day event would commence on November 3. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would either inaugurate the championship or felicitate the winners on the closing day on November 5.

Bairwa said the National Rafting Championship was held here two years ago.The technical team of the event conducted a survey of the Beas from the starting point near Nadaun till the finishing point near Chamba Pattan downstream. He added that the event would help in developing Nadaun as a new tourist destination for rafting activities.

He also directed the members of the organising committee to complete all arrangements within 10 days. International and local teams along with teams from the Army and paramilitary forces would participate in the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Manesh Kumar, SDM Aprajita Chandel, DSP Rohin Dogra and the District Tourism Officer along with members of the Indian Rafting Association attended the meeting.

