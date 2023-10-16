Asooz Navratra fair begins at Chintpurni shrine

Our Correspondent

UNA, OCTOBER 15

The nine-day-long Asooz Navratra fair began at the Mata Chintpurni shrine in Una district today. Thousands of devotees reached here to pay obeisance to the deity on the first day of the fair.

In view of security and public safety, carrying of firearms, except by security personnel on duty, has been banned in the district during the fair. CCTV cameras have been installed to cover almost all areas of the shrine and its surroundings to keep a tab on anti-social elements.

ADC Mahender Pal Gurjar said the shrine area had been divided into four sectors under the control of a sector magistrate and a sector police officer. He informed that putting up ‘langars’ along the roads or near the shrine area and use of polythene bags would remain banned. Playing of musical instruments like brass bands, drums and use of public address system is also prohibited.

The ADC said adequate supply of water, milk, food and uninterrupted supply of electricity was being ensured. He said the devotees had to register their names at four computer counters for getting ‘darshan slips’, without which they would not be allowed to enter the shrine.

