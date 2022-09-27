Asooz Navratri fair begins at Chintpurni

Una, September 26
The nine-day Asooz Navratri fair began at the Chintpurni shrine in Una district today. Thousands of devotees paid obeisance. They awaited in queues even before the temple doors were opened this morning.
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, said that the IPC Section 144 had been imposed in the district from September 26 to October 4 as lakhs of devotees were expected to visit the shrine this time.
Sharma said that carrying firearms, except by security personnel on duty, would be a punishable offence in view of the imposition of the IPC Section 144.
He said that pitching tents and setting up ‘langars’ along the roads leading to the shrine would not be permitted. Use of polythene bags would also be banned.
The DC said that devotees would have to get computerised ‘darshan’ slips from designated counters and wait for their turn to pay obeisance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...