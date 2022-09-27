Asooz Navratri fair begins at Chintpurni

Our Correspondent

Una, September 26

The nine-day Asooz Navratri fair began at the Chintpurni shrine in Una district today. Thousands of devotees paid obeisance. They awaited in queues even before the temple doors were opened this morning.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, said that the IPC Section 144 had been imposed in the district from September 26 to October 4 as lakhs of devotees were expected to visit the shrine this time.

Sharma said that carrying firearms, except by security personnel on duty, would be a punishable offence in view of the imposition of the IPC Section 144.

He said that pitching tents and setting up ‘langars’ along the roads leading to the shrine would not be permitted. Use of polythene bags would also be banned.

The DC said that devotees would have to get computerised ‘darshan’ slips from designated counters and wait for their turn to pay obeisance.