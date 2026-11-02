Aspire institute expands to Kullu

Aspire IIT & Medical, a coaching institute for medical and engineering entrance examinations, inaugurated its new centre in Kullu on Sunday. The occasion also featured a prize distribution ceremony to honour participants and class toppers of Brain of Himachal-2026 from the Kullu region.

The class-wise toppers included Naisha Anand (Class V), Sania Thakur (Class VI), Angel (Class VII), Rhydam Thakur (Class VIII), Suryanshi (Class IX), Yogesh Chauhan (Class X), Vansh Surya (Class XI) and Tanya (Class XII). They were felicitated for their performances and encouraged to continue striving for excellence in their academic pursuits.

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Dr Amit Kumar Sharma (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, attended the event as the chief guest, while Dr Ranjit, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), was the guest of honour.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Amit Kumar Sharma appreciated the institute’s initiative and highlighted the importance of providing students with opportunities to showcase their talent. He said initiatives such as Brain of Himachal played an important role in identifying young talent and motivating students to pursue their academic ambitions.