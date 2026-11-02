DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Aspire institute expands to Kullu

Aspire institute expands to Kullu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aspire IIT and Medical launches its new centre in Kullu on Sunday.
Advertisement

Aspire IIT & Medical, a coaching institute for medical and engineering entrance examinations, inaugurated its new centre in Kullu on Sunday. The occasion also featured a prize distribution ceremony to honour participants and class toppers of Brain of Himachal-2026 from the Kullu region.

The class-wise toppers included Naisha Anand (Class V), Sania Thakur (Class VI), Angel (Class VII), Rhydam Thakur (Class VIII), Suryanshi (Class IX), Yogesh Chauhan (Class X), Vansh Surya (Class XI) and Tanya (Class XII). They were felicitated for their performances and encouraged to continue striving for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Advertisement

Dr Amit Kumar Sharma (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, attended the event as the chief guest, while Dr Ranjit, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), was the guest of honour.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dr Amit Kumar Sharma appreciated the institute’s initiative and highlighted the importance of providing students with opportunities to showcase their talent. He said initiatives such as Brain of Himachal played an important role in identifying young talent and motivating students to pursue their academic ambitions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts