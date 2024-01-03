Assailants attack Indora varsity Chancellor

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JANUARY 2

Chancellor of Arni University, Indora, Vivek Kumar, who, along with his colleague, was on his way back from Pathankot to Indora in his car was allegedly intercepted by occupants of a Fortuner car at Bhain-Attarian late last night. The miscreants allegedly vandalised his vehicle with a motive to thrash or kill him. However, Kumar took out his personal revolver and fired in the air to scare away the assailants.

‘Political pressure’ over jobs There was a tussle between local leaders of the ruling party and university administration over the termination of services of six non-teaching employees, said sources. The university administration claimed that the services of the “non-performing” employees had been terminated a few days ago. Political pressure is being allegedly mounted on the university administration for the restoration of services of the terminated employees.

He then rushed to the Indora police station and lodged a complaint against Zila Parishad member Praveen Kumar, alias Minda, and six other unidentified persons. In his complaint, he alleged that a group of individuals had intercepted his vehicle to carry out a life-threatening attack on him.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said following the complaint lodged by Trilochan Singh, Registrar of Arni University, a case under Sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 149 and 504 of the IPC had been registered and Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma had started investigations. He said evidence, including CCTV footage, was being procured. The police have also seized empty cartridges of the revolver from the spot.

Meanwhile, students and staff members of the university held a protest against the incident and blocked traffic at Indora Chowk for some time this afternoon, without giving prior notice to the local administration. Indora SDM Surinder Thakur said he neither received any prior notice nor memorandum on behalf of the university protesters. An FIR has been lodged against the protesters for traffic blockade.

