Assam, Uttarakhand contribute Rs 15 crore to disaster relief fund of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 27
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has thanked the Assam Government for donating Rs 10 crore towards the Disaster Relief Fund.
He said, “The help will go a long way in aiding relief measures being undertaken by Himachal Pradesh for those who have suffered on account of heavy rain, floods and landslides during the ongoing monsoon season.” Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowari handed over a cheque for Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister here today.
Sukhu thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing assistance at a time when Himachal was trying to overcome the trauma of devastation and extend the maximum help to the affected families.
Sukhu also thanked the Uttarakhand Government for donating Rs 5 crore towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh.
He expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and said that Himachal had suffered over Rs 12,000 crore loss due to heavy rain and was carrying out relief and rehabilitation work on a war footing. Donations by various states, voluntary organisations and local people would support the cause of the government in its initiatives to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.
