An FIR has been filed against Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh in a matter related to an assault on an National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official in Shimla on Monday.

Advertisement

Achal Jindal, the complainant, has accused the Minister of assaulting him and his colleague inside a room at Bhattakuffar, where a building had collapsed on Monday.

The case has been registered under Sections 132, 121 (1), 352, 126 (2) and 3(5) of BNS, and the police have started an investigation in the matter. When contacted, Singh refused to comment on the matter.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the Minister sought information about the collapsed building from the complainant, which he provided. However, the complainant mentioned that the Minister used abusive language against him and then called him and his colleague inside a room where they were beaten up. He further stated that he was hit with a flower pot on his head that resulted in severe bleeding.

As per the FIR, no one from the administration came to his rescue, and he and his colleague drove to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital for treatment.