DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / Assault on NHAI officials: FIR registered against Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh

Assault on NHAI officials: FIR registered against Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh

The matter was related to an assault on an NHAI official in Shimla on Monday
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:26 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh. File photo
Advertisement

An FIR has been filed against Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh in a matter related to an assault on an National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official in Shimla on Monday.

Advertisement

Achal Jindal, the complainant, has accused the Minister of assaulting him and his colleague inside a room at Bhattakuffar, where a building had collapsed on Monday.

The case has been registered under Sections 132, 121 (1), 352, 126 (2) and 3(5) of BNS, and the police have started an investigation in the matter. When contacted, Singh refused to comment on the matter.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the Minister sought information about the collapsed building from the complainant, which he provided. However, the complainant mentioned that the Minister used abusive language against him and then called him and his colleague inside a room where they were beaten up. He further stated that he was hit with a flower pot on his head that resulted in severe bleeding.

As per the FIR, no one from the administration came to his rescue, and he and his colleague drove to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts