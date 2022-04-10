Assembly elections to witness Cong-BJP fight, says Lamba

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

Alka Lamba, national Congress spokesperson, today said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stood no chance in Himachal and the fight in the Assembly elections would be between the BJP and the Congress.

Alka, while addressing mediapersons here, said that AAP’s performance in Himachal would be dismal. “The contest will be between the BJP and the Congress while AAP will be nowhere be in the fight as was the case in Uttarakhand,” she added.

She mocked at the grand reception accorded to Nadda in his own home state. “It appears that the national BJP president has become a Delhite, as nobody is given a welcome like this in his home state,” she said.

Alka claimed that the Congress would defeat the BJP and return to power in the state. “The Congress firmly stands with common people, who are finding it difficult to make both ends meet due to the skyrocketing prices and unemployment. Corruption is another major issue that the Congress will take to the masses,” she said.

“The Central Government has imposed taxes to the tune of Rs 62 crore on farmers, who are finding it difficult to purchase insecticides and fertilisers, the prices of which have been hiked. The Central Government has earned a revenue of Rs 26 lakh crore by way of imposing taxes on petrol, diesel and other petroleum products,” she claimed.