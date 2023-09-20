Assembly in Session: BJP compromised on state’s share of free power: Sukhu

Shimla, September 19
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the previous BJP government of “selling” the interests of the state on the issue of securing the free share of electricity in hydropower projects. He said that his government would not compromise with the state’s rights.
Sukhu was replying to a question raised by Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary regarding the signing of new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the setting up of hydroelectric projects during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said, “We are willing to cancel the MoUs signed by the previous government regarding Luhri, Dhaulasidh and Sainj hydroelectric projects as the free power share of Himachal as royalty should have been enhanced.”
He said that his government had imposed water cess on hydroelectric projects to generate much-needed revenue, as the state had a legitimate right on its river waters. “We enhanced the free power share to 20 per cent from 12 per cent in the first 12 years, to 30 per cent between 12 and 30 years and to 40 per cent between 30 and 40 years after which the project will be handed over to the state government,” he elaborated on the amendments introduced to the policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe