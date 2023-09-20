Assembly in Session: BJP compromised on state’s share of free power: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the previous BJP government of “selling” the interests of the state on the issue of securing the free share of electricity in hydropower projects. He said that his government would not compromise with the state’s rights.

Sukhu was replying to a question raised by Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary regarding the signing of new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the setting up of hydroelectric projects during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said, “We are willing to cancel the MoUs signed by the previous government regarding Luhri, Dhaulasidh and Sainj hydroelectric projects as the free power share of Himachal as royalty should have been enhanced.”

He said that his government had imposed water cess on hydroelectric projects to generate much-needed revenue, as the state had a legitimate right on its river waters. “We enhanced the free power share to 20 per cent from 12 per cent in the first 12 years, to 30 per cent between 12 and 30 years and to 40 per cent between 30 and 40 years after which the project will be handed over to the state government,” he elaborated on the amendments introduced to the policy.

