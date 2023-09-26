Assembly in Session: Monsoon session ends amid war of words over White Paper

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 25

The seven-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha concluded here today with the ruling Congress and the Opposition trading charges of fiscal mismanagement and discrimination in the relief and restoration work on political lines.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania adjourned the Assembly sine die. “I am grateful to both Leader of the House and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for cooperating in the smooth conduct of the monsoon session where very important business was taken up,” he said.

There were acrimonious exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the White Paper on the state’s finances presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who headed the committee constituted for the task.

Thakur demanded that the FIR registered against Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar be withdrawn. He said, “I hope the government will consider and act on issues that we raised through our protest outside the Assembly as people are dissatisfied with its nine-month rule.” He also expressed displeasure over the figures mentioned in the White Paper and “inadequate information furnished to questions” raised by MLAs.

Agnihotri accused the BJP of starting the practice of registering cases against MLAs. He said that for cases were registered against six Congress legislators for their conduct at the Vidhan Sabha complex. “The Leader of the Opposition must not forget that six Congress MLAs are still facing FIRs, a practice started by him,” he added.

He said, “The BJP failed miserably to plead Himachal’s case before the 15th Finance Commission and this has affected the state badly. Also, the Central Government has drastically cut Himachal’s loan raising limit, which will only worsen its financial health.”

The recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi formed to look into the issue of allowing cannabis cultivation for medicinal and industrial use were also presented.

The highlight of the session was the debate under Rule 102 on damage caused by heavy rain, floods and landslides. “The debate under Rule 102 lasted for 15 hours and 10 minutes and 27 MLAs from the ruling party and 21 from the Opposition, including three Independent legislators, took part in it,” said Pathania.

Besides, three issues were debated under Rule 101, nine under Rule 324, eight under Rule 62 and five under Rule 62. “Another important aspect of the session was that eight important Bills were passed and 85 reports of various committees were laid in the House,” said Pathania.

Eight Bills passed, 85 reports tabled

Business taken up in the House for 36 hours and 38 minutes during the seven-day monsoon session.

The MLAs asked 537 questions, including 369 starred

The Chief Minister spoke for five hours while the Leader of the Opposition spoke for two hours and 48 minutes

Eight Bills were passed and 85 reports were tabled

#Congress #Monsoon #Shimla