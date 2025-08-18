DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Assembly mourns demise of former MLA Ganesh Dutt Bharwal

Himachal Assembly mourns demise of former MLA Ganesh Dutt Bharwal

The House offered condolences to the family of Bharwal, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 20
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:16 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Vidhan Sabha today offered condolences on the demise of Ganesh Dutt Bharwal, former MLA from Chintpurni in Una from 1980-85, on the opening day of the monsoon session.

Advertisement

The House offered condolences to the family of Bharwal, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 20, 2025, during the obituaries offered by members, cutting across party lines.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state will remember the invaluable contribution of Bharwal in serving the people of Himachal.

Advertisement

"He selflessly served the people of his area and continued doing so till his death," he said. The CM also expressed grief at the deaths that have occurred due to monsoons.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said Bharwal served the people of his constituency not only in his capacity as and MLA, but right till his last breath. He contributed in ensuring betterment of the poor, downtrodden and women, he added.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief at the demise of Bharwal, who served the people of his constituency and especially the OBC community to which he belonged, right till his death. Thakur also offered condolences on the demise of over 200 people during the monsoons, including 31 from his constituency of Seraj.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo, Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia, Una MLA Satla Satti and Kutlehar MLAVivek Sharma also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts