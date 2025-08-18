The Vidhan Sabha today offered condolences on the demise of Ganesh Dutt Bharwal, former MLA from Chintpurni in Una from 1980-85, on the opening day of the monsoon session.

The House offered condolences to the family of Bharwal, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 20, 2025, during the obituaries offered by members, cutting across party lines.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state will remember the invaluable contribution of Bharwal in serving the people of Himachal.

"He selflessly served the people of his area and continued doing so till his death," he said. The CM also expressed grief at the deaths that have occurred due to monsoons.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said Bharwal served the people of his constituency not only in his capacity as and MLA, but right till his last breath. He contributed in ensuring betterment of the poor, downtrodden and women, he added.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief at the demise of Bharwal, who served the people of his constituency and especially the OBC community to which he belonged, right till his death. Thakur also offered condolences on the demise of over 200 people during the monsoons, including 31 from his constituency of Seraj.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo, Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia, Una MLA Satla Satti and Kutlehar MLAVivek Sharma also offered condolences to the bereaved family.