Assembly panel to visit Una district today

Our Correspondent

Una, October 15

Una Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar today said that the Local Fund Audit Committee of the Vidhan Sabha would visit the district tomorrow. It would have a meeting with district-level officers and would review the financial audit notes and paragraphs of all departments pertaining to the past three years.

Gurjar said that Barsar MLA Inder Datt Lakhanpal was the chairman of the committee while MLAs Satpal Singh Satti (Una), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), DS Thakur (Dalhousie), Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), Puran Chand Thakur (Darang), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Theog) and Harish Janartha (Shimla) were its members.

#Una