Assessment camp for differently abled

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 5

Kullu District Red Cross Society organised a multi-dimensional disability assessment camp in collaboration with the Health Department at Anni today.

A team of specialist doctors from Regional Hospital, Kullu, assessed the disability of around 200 differently abled persons. Persons who were found to have 40 per cent or more disability were provided disability certificates.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashutosh Garg He also provided necessary assistive devices to 20 differently abled persons, who were identified earlier by the medical board. He added that the main objective of organising the disability assessment camp at Anni was to provide check-up facility to the differently abled people on their doorstep.

The DC said, “The District Red Cross Society will provide necessary assistive devices to all the differently abled persons who were advised by the Medical Board to use them. People who were recommended to use wheelchairs, walking sticks, hearing aids, etc. by the medical board last year were provided these devices with District Red Cross aids today.”

He said the government had started many schemes for the rehabilitation of differently abled persons and they should avail the benefits of these schemes.

Garg said the department had developed training programmes for differently abled persons to help them get jobs and self-employment. “Loans are given to differently abled persons for their employment at six per cent interest for men and five per cent for women,” he added.