Assistant accounts officer of Manav Bharti varsity booked

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 14

The role of the accounts staff of Manav Bharti University has come under scanner with the police booking an assistant accounts officer for embezzling Rs 10 lakh after its accounts were sealed in 2020.

The university was found involved in a fake degree scam and its management was booked in March 2020 for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Whether the amount was embezzled by the staff or passed on to the university management was being probed after the registration of an FIR earlier this month.

A complaint was lodged with the Solan SP by a university official on September 6, 2022, soon after the ‘embezzlement’ was detected in the audit report. With no action having been taken, a fresh complaint was made on September 5 this year.

The Solan SP said that an FIR had been registered against an assistant accounts officer of Manav Bharti University early this month and the role of four other staffers was also under the scanner. An audit pertaining to the fee receipt and monthly expenses was conducted from September 20, 2022, to March 21, 2023.

The audit was ordered after the state government took over the university and appointed an administrator in September 2020. Since the previous record had been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake degree scam, the issues like outstanding fee from the students and salaries due towards the employees could not be verified in the audit. The Solan police had sealed all accounts pertaining to the university in March 2020.

