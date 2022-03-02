Assistant excise officer arrested for forgery

Tribune News Service

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Assistant State Taxes and Excise Officer Jai Singh, officer in-charge, Yamuna Beverages Private Limited (YBPL), a liquor manufacturing unit at Paonta Sahib, after the high court cancelled his interim bail yesterday.

The Vigilance Bureau, Una, had booked Singh on the charges of cheating and forgery under the HP Excise Act after it had seized 900 boxes of country-made liquor on October 16, 2021. The liquor was being transported illegally on a forged permit. This had caused the state a loss of more than Rs 17 lakh.

A bureau probe revealed that the officer was found residing about 50-km away from the unit at Nahan. A car (HP-17G-1408), registered under the name of the YBPL, had dropped Singh at Nahan on the night of October 14 in violation of the rules.

This vehicle was seized by the bureau on October 16 as it was found escorting the truck carrying 900 boxes of country-made liquor. The revelations had brought his working under the scanner.

He was placed under suspension for three months in October after irregularities were detected. Being the officer in-charge, he was responsible for causing loss worth lakhs to the state exchequer.

He was accused of violating various provisions of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. As much as 13,802 litre of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) was found stocked without any permit at YBPL during an inspection in July 2021.

ENA is a raw material used to manufacture alcohol. Irregularities were also found in the bottling stock and bottling hall.

His headquarters was fixed at Solan during the suspension which was, however, revoked a few days ago. Though his transfer was also recommended after these irregularities, he continued to serve at the beverage unit and his continuation led to more losses to the state exchequer.

The department is yet to take any action against him in the second case where 900 boxes of liquor were seized. Though the licence of the beverage unit was cancelled a few days ago, no action has been taken against Singh. Two persons, associated with the beverage unit, have also been arrested in the Mandi hooch case.