Assistant Professor booked for providing ‘forged documents’ in Himachal Pradesh University

An Assistant Professor from the Himachal Pradesh University(HPU) has been booked for allegedly providing forged documents for a getting job in the varsity.

As per the complaint filed by Gian Sagar Negi, Registrar, HPU, Dr Vijay Singh, presently posted as Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Administration at HPU, was appointed to the said post on September 28, 2024.

The registrar alleged that the accused submitted his documents within the university on February 18, 2025.

For verification, the university has sent his documents to the concerned school education board.

However, during the verification, it was found that the documents concerning his educational qualification, which the candidate provided were allegedly forged.

Following this, the university approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Police have registered a case.