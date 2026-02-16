DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Assistant Professor booked for providing ‘forged documents’ in Himachal Pradesh University

Assistant Professor booked for providing ‘forged documents’ in Himachal Pradesh University

The forged documents were linked to the accused professor’s educational qualifications

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:57 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

An Assistant Professor from the Himachal Pradesh University(HPU) has been booked for allegedly providing forged documents for a getting job in the varsity.

Advertisement

As per the complaint filed by Gian Sagar Negi, Registrar, HPU, Dr Vijay Singh, presently posted as Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Administration at HPU, was appointed to the said post on September 28, 2024.

Advertisement

The registrar alleged that the accused submitted his documents within the university on February 18, 2025.

Advertisement

For verification, the university has sent his documents to the concerned school education board.

However, during the verification, it was found that the documents concerning his educational qualification, which the candidate provided were allegedly forged.

Advertisement

Following this, the university approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Police have registered a case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts