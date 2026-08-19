Assurances Committee may be formed if needed: Speaker Kuldeep Pathania

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania on Wednesday said that while assurances made by ministers on the floor of the House are currently monitored by the Assembly’s Standing Committees, an Assurances Committee under the Speaker’s chairmanship could be constituted if required.

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Addressing a press conference ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning on August 21, Pathania said the Standing Committees regularly review assurances given by ministers in the House.

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“Various Standing Committees of the Vidhan Sabha monitor the assurances given by ministers. We summon heads of departments to review the progress made on these assurances. However, if required, we will constitute an Assurances Committee,” he said.

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Pathania said the session would commence with an obituary reference to members of the House who had passed away in the recent past. He added that 16 sittings were held during the Budget Session earlier this year, while 10 sittings are scheduled for the Monsoon Session.

The Speaker informed that the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had received 1,036 questions online so far, including 787 starred and 249 unstarred questions.

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“Most of these questions relate to vacancies in government departments, particularly in health institutions, the proposed posting of teachers in notified CBSE schools, and damage to infrastructure caused by the ongoing monsoon,” he said.

Sharing details of notices received under various rules of the House, Pathania said that till August 18, the Secretariat had received 13 notices under Rule 62, two under Rule 63, five under Rule 101 and 15 under Rule 130.

“All these notices have been forwarded to the state government and replies are awaited,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the smooth conduct of the session, Pathania said both ruling and Opposition members would cooperate to ensure productive proceedings. An all-party meeting has been convened at 4.30 pm on Thursday to seek the cooperation of all legislators, he added.

“The productivity of the 14th Vidhan Sabha has been among the highest in the country, ranging between 90 and 132 per cent. I will ensure adequate time is devoted to discussing issues of state interest as well as matters concerning the Assembly constituencies of legislators,” he said.

Responding to a query on pending privilege notices, Pathania said most had been resolved and only five to six remained pending, which would be taken up and settled soon.