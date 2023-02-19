 At 14.4°C, highest-ever min temp for February recorded in Shimla : The Tribune India

At 14.4°C, highest-ever min temp for February recorded in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 18

Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Saturday recorded its highest-ever minimum temperature for the month of February at 14.4 degrees Celsius, the previous high being 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015.

12°C above normal in dalhousie

  • Min temp in Shimla on Saturday was 11°C above normal
  • In Dalhousie, the deviation from min normal temp was 12.1°C
  • Sustained higher temp could cause water woes this summer

The maximum temperatures, too, are running much higher than normal. Solan, for instance, recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature for the month at 29.5 degrees Celsius on February 16, surpassing the earlier highest of 28.5 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2021.

“The deviation in the temperature from normal is quite significant — at least 5 degrees Celsius. And the worrying part is that the trend of above normal temperature is likely to continue for the next two to three weeks,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

At several places, the deviation from normal temperatures is more than 10 degrees Celsius. In Shimla, for instance, the deviation recorded in minimum temperature on Saturday was 11 degrees Celsius. In Dalhousie, the deviation was 12.1 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the deviation in maximum temperatures too is quite high. On Friday, Shimla’s maximum temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. “The deviation in temperatures has been quite sudden and abrupt. Normally, the rise and decline in temperatures is gradual,” said Paul.

Paul warned that the sustained higher than normal temperatures could cause water woes in the state this summer. “The trend of higher than normal temperatures could continue till mid or March-end. Such a long spell of high temperatures is bound to affect water sources,” he said. The high temperatures were likely to leave an impact on crops as well as it could result in quicker ripening of crops and lower yield, said Paul.

