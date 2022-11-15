At -2.3°C, Keylong coldest

Shimla, November 14
Several parts of the state experienced snow, bringing down the mercury today. There were reports of snow in Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Manali and Churdhar in Sirmaur district.
There were reports of snow at Narkanda near here. The fresh spell of snow has resulted in vehicular movement coming to a standstill on 150 roads. These include 139 in Lahaul Spiti, five in Kullu, three in Kangra and two in Chamba district.
Keylong remained the coldest at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, Kumkumseri at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, Narkanda 1.5 degrees Celsius, Kalpa 2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kufri 4.5 degrees Celsius and Manali 5.8 degrees Celsius.
