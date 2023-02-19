At 23.2°C, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla sees warmest February in 17 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 19

After recording highest-ever minimum temperature for the month of February at 14.4 degrees Celsius, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla has breached the highest maximum temperature as well.

On Saturday, Shimla experienced the warmest February day at 23.2 degrees Celsius. The previous high for the month of February was 22.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on February 19, 2006.