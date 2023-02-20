At 23.2°C, Shimla sees highest-ever maximum temperature in February

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 19

Shimla has registered both its highest minimum and maximum temperatures ever-recorded in February.

After recording the highest minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius, the city saw the highest maximum temperature in February, 23.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, surpassing 22.6 degree Celsius recorded in 2006.

Rain below normal The actual precipitation recorded this winter is 110.4 mm against the normal precipitation of 149.4 mm. The deviation is 26% below normal

Over the last three days, three places have breached their record highest maximum temperatures. Apart from Shimla, Solan and Bhuntar recorded their highest maximum temperatures ever by registering 29.5 and 29.7 degree Celsius, respectively. Solan had 28.5 degree Celsius on February 26, 2021, while Bhuntar had registered 28.2 degree Celsius on February 27, 2018.

Una, meanwhile, recorded the highest maximum temperature this February at 30.4 degree Celsius on Saturday. With the trend of above normal temperature likely to continue over the next couple of weeks, several other places could breach their highest maximum temperatures.

At the moment, Una and a few other places are registering higher maximum temperatures than Chandigarh (28.2 degree Celsius), Dehradun (28.2 degree Celsius), Jammu (26 degree Celsius), Amritsar (27.3 degree Celsius), Ludhiana (27.4 degree Celsius), Hisar (28 degree Celsius), and Karnal (25.4 degree Celsius).

The lack of rain and snowfall over the last few weeks has contributed to the sudden rise in temperatures. “The actual precipitation recorded this winter is 110.4 mm against the normal precipitation of 149.4 mm. The deviation is 26 per cent below normal,” said a spokesperson of the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

“The actual precipitation recorded last week in the state is zero against the normal precipitation amount of 27.3 mm. So the deviation last week has been 100 per cent below normal,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in view of the high temperatures, farmers have been advised to apply light irrigation and avoid chemicals and fertiliser on their crops like wheat. For vegetable, experts have advised mulching between two rows, delay sowing of crops or transplanting of vegetables.

Due to the sudden spurt in temperatures, experts are expecting the foot and mouth disease among livestock in the lower region. The weather department is expecting rain and snowfall in mid and high hills, which will help bring down the temperatures a bit.

