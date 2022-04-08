At 40º C, Una hottest in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

Day temperatures continued to rise as the dry spell prolonged in Himachal. Una in Shiwalik foothills was the hottest in the state with a high of 40°C.

The local MeT office has warned of heat wave at isolated places in mid and lower hills for the next four days and predicted dry weather in the region till April 11.

The day temperatures rose marginally in the state and stayed five to nine degrees above normal. The mercury breached 35 degrees at many places in lower hills.

Bilaspur recorded a high of 36.5°C, Sundernagar 35.6 °C, Hamirpur 35.6°C, Nahan 35.3°C, Mandi 35°C and Shimla 25.6°C.

The rain deficit was 100 per cent in all districts from April 1 to 7 and the continued dry spell is causing worry for farmers and fruit growers. The heat stress can lead to lesser yield and early maturing of rabi crops in mid-hills. However, there was no significant change in minimum temperatures, which stayed close to normal.