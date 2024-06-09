At 40.2°C, Una hottest in state, rain likely today

PTI

Shimla, June 8

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh and Una recorded the hottest place with 40.2°C, the local weather office said on Saturday.

The Meteorological Centre here also predicted rain in isolated areas in middle and high hills on Sunday and heatwave in low hills from Monday to Wednesday.

The centre predicted rain and issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour at isolated places in Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Kangra in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Sunday.It also issued a warning of heatwave in the low hills of Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur from Monday to Wednesday.

So far, the rain deficit in the ongoing summer season from June 1 to 8 was four per cent as the state received 15.3 mm rain against average rainfall of 15.9 mm, the MeT office said.

