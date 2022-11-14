At 75.6%, highest-ever voting recorded in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 13

Himachal has registered the highest-ever polling in any Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha polls with a record turnout of 75.6 per cent in yesterday’s polling, as the figure is likely to go up with postal ballots yet to be received.

2% postal ballots yet to be received The polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional 2 per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up. — Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer

With the polling percentage having marginally surpassed the poll percentage of 75.57 in the 2017 poll, post-polling both BJP and Congress are claiming victory even as they are keeping their fingers crossed.

Women outnumbered men in casting their votes with a turnout of 76.80 per cent as compared to men at 72.40 per cent. The number of total male electorate was 27,88,925 while the number of female was 27,36,306. The number of third gender voters was 38.

“The present polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional two per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up further,” revealed Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the BJP would form the government comfortably as they had realised the development benefits of a double-engine regime at the Centre and in Himachal.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh said the Congress had received an overwhelming support from the electorate which indicated victory of “jan bal” over “dhan bal” and the party would form the next government.

The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from Doon in Solan district, followed by 84.21 in Shillai in Sirmaur, 82.10 in Seraj, CM’s constituency, 82.10 in Naina Devi in Bilaspur, 81.45 in Nahan in Sirmour and 81.40 in Nalagarh in Solan.

The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 was recorded in the Shimla (Urban) segment indicating urban voter disinterest in elections. Shimla was followed by 63.46 in Baijnath in Kangra, 65.31 in Jaisinghpur in Kangra, 66.84 in Solan seat, 68.06 in Sarkaghat and 68.55 Bhoranj.

The State Election Department had laid a lot of focus on the constituencies with low voter turnout and had launched its SVEEP and voter awareness activities under its unique programme UTSAV (Universal Transparent Elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters) and specially focused on these 11 assembly constituencies of the state.

An analysis of these constituencies of Dharampur, Jaisinghpur, Shimla, Baijnath, Bhoranj, Solan, Kasumpati, Sarkaghat, Jaswan Pragpur, Hamirpur and Badsar revealed that out of these 11 segments, the voter turnout improved.

