At 75.6%, highest-ever voting recorded in Himachal

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, November 13
Himachal has registered the highest-ever polling in any Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha polls with a record turnout of 75.6 per cent in yesterday’s polling, as the figure is likely to go up with postal ballots yet to be received.
2% postal ballots yet to be received
The polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional 2 per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up. — Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer
With the polling percentage having marginally surpassed the poll percentage of 75.57 in the 2017 poll, post-polling both BJP and Congress are claiming victory even as they are keeping their fingers crossed.
Women outnumbered men in casting their votes with a turnout of 76.80 per cent as compared to men at 72.40 per cent. The number of total male electorate was 27,88,925 while the number of female was 27,36,306. The number of third gender voters was 38.
The total percentage of male population who exercised their franchise was 72.4 and that of females was 76.8 per cent. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent.
“The present polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional two per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up further,” revealed Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the BJP would form the government comfortably as they had realised the development benefits of a double-engine regime at the Centre and in Himachal.
State Congress president Pratibha Singh said the Congress had received an overwhelming support from the electorate which indicated victory of “jan bal” over “dhan bal” and the party would form the next government.
The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from Doon in Solan district, followed by 84.21 in Shillai in Sirmaur, 82.10 in Seraj, CM’s constituency, 82.10 in Naina Devi in Bilaspur, 81.45 in Nahan in Sirmour and 81.40 in Nalagarh in Solan.
The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 was recorded in the Shimla (Urban) segment indicating urban voter disinterest in elections. Shimla was followed by 63.46 in Baijnath in Kangra, 65.31 in Jaisinghpur in Kangra, 66.84 in Solan seat, 68.06 in Sarkaghat and 68.55 Bhoranj.
The State Election Department had laid a lot of focus on the constituencies with low voter turnout and had launched its SVEEP and voter awareness activities under its unique programme UTSAV (Universal Transparent Elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters) and specially focused on these 11 assembly constituencies of the state.
An analysis of these constituencies of Dharampur, Jaisinghpur, Shimla, Baijnath, Bhoranj, Solan, Kasumpati, Sarkaghat, Jaswan Pragpur, Hamirpur and Badsar revealed that out of these 11 segments, the voter turnout improved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309