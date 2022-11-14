 At 75.6%, highest-ever voting recorded in Himachal : The Tribune India

At 75.6%, highest-ever voting recorded in Himachal

76.80% women turn out as compared to 72.40% men | BJP, Congress claim victory

At 75.6%, highest-ever voting recorded in Himachal

Himachal has registered the highest-ever polling in any Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha polls with a record turnout of 75.6 per cent in yesterday’s polling, as the figure is likely to go up with postal ballots yet to be received.



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 13

Himachal has registered the highest-ever polling in any Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha polls with a record turnout of 75.6 per cent in yesterday’s polling, as the figure is likely to go up with postal ballots yet to be received.

2% postal ballots yet to be received

The polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional 2 per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up. — Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer

With the polling percentage having marginally surpassed the poll percentage of 75.57 in the 2017 poll, post-polling both BJP and Congress are claiming victory even as they are keeping their fingers crossed.

Women outnumbered men in casting their votes with a turnout of 76.80 per cent as compared to men at 72.40 per cent. The number of total male electorate was 27,88,925 while the number of female was 27,36,306. The number of third gender voters was 38.

The total percentage of male population who exercised their franchise was 72.4 and that of females was 76.8 per cent. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent.

“The present polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6 per cent but with an additional two per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up further,” revealed Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the BJP would form the government comfortably as they had realised the development benefits of a double-engine regime at the Centre and in Himachal.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh said the Congress had received an overwhelming support from the electorate which indicated victory of “jan bal” over “dhan bal” and the party would form the next government.

The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from Doon in Solan district, followed by 84.21 in Shillai in Sirmaur, 82.10 in Seraj, CM’s constituency, 82.10 in Naina Devi in Bilaspur, 81.45 in Nahan in Sirmour and 81.40 in Nalagarh in Solan.

The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 was recorded in the Shimla (Urban) segment indicating urban voter disinterest in elections. Shimla was followed by 63.46 in Baijnath in Kangra, 65.31 in Jaisinghpur in Kangra, 66.84 in Solan seat, 68.06 in Sarkaghat and 68.55 Bhoranj.

The State Election Department had laid a lot of focus on the constituencies with low voter turnout and had launched its SVEEP and voter awareness activities under its unique programme UTSAV (Universal Transparent Elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters) and specially focused on these 11 assembly constituencies of the state.

An analysis of these constituencies of Dharampur, Jaisinghpur, Shimla, Baijnath, Bhoranj, Solan, Kasumpati, Sarkaghat, Jaswan Pragpur, Hamirpur and Badsar revealed that out of these 11 segments, the voter turnout improved.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala