At 85, Hamirpur beekeeper inspires unemployed youth

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, March 9

Gopal Kapoor (85), a beekeeper of Gwalpattar village in Nadaun subdivision, has become an inspiration for the unemployed youth due to his entrepreneurship skills. He has sold bee hives worth over Rs 3 lakh just in the beginning of the season.

Kapoor, while talking to The Tribune, says beekeeping has changed his life. By adopting it at a commercial level, one can sell four products, including honey, beehives, bee colonies and bee wax. When he started beekeeping in 1992, honey was just Rs 80 per kg, but now it fetches between Rs 250 and Rs 500 per kg, depending on the flora and fauna available for the bees.

Kapoor has sold 100 beehives till now. He is expecting to sell over 500 hives this season and over 500 kg of honey, besides other accessories like smoke blower, honey combs, extraction machine, queen nets etc.

He is an old man and has stopped going to other places to sell honey, but people come from far-off places to buy products, he says. Significantly, he also trains people in beekeeping and has established a training facility.