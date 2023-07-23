At 890, Shillai records lowest sex ratio in Sirmaur district

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 22

Even though the ‘Save the girl child’ programme has yielded positive results across the state, the Shillai sub-division in Sirmaur district has registered the lowest ratio of 890 girls against 1,000 boys, as against the sex ratio of over 900 in other sub-divisions.

These facts emerged during the meeting of the task force of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ campaign chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta at Nahan today.

The DC said the average sex ratio in the district was 940. More efforts had to be put in to arrest the adverse trend. However, a positive attitude was being observed regarding the birth of girls in the society today.

He said all departments concerned should step up their efforts to improve this ratio in the district.

Khimta directed the officials of health, police and other departments concerned to ensure effective implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. “Since the district shares a large part of its boundary with other states, we should ensure that this act was not misused in the vicinity.”

The DC directed 259 panchayats and 1,486 anganwadi centres to create awareness on the issue by putting up posters and also asking the panchayati raj and education departments to pitch in.

As part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ campaign, endeavours like street plays, rallies and declamation contests should be organised to create awareness among the people to save girl child.

