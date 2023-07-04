At Rs 92/kg, tomato continues to fetch high price for growers

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 3

With the demand for tomatoes continuing to surge in various states, the price soared day by day with a kilo having being sold at Rs 92 today.

Farmers expected to make bargain After having suffered losses in the past two years, the growers are expected to make a bargain

Solan accounted for 60% of the tomato sales in the state

Business worth Rs 45 crore was undertaken during the year 2020-2021

Tomato crop has been grown over 5,185 hectares in Solan district this year

It is expected to yield around 1,81,475 metric tonnes of tomatoes, if the weather does not play spoilsport

An official of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Solan informed that about 32,000 crates of 24 kg each have been sold in the market since the season began on June 15.

“As against the lowest price of Rs 29 kg for local varieties, the premium ‘Heem Sohna’ sold at price ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 92 per kg from the Solan-based APMC,” informed Biasdev Sharma, an APMC official.

Agriculture experts opined that the hike would continue till the next crop of tomatoes is harvested in other states.

Wholesale traders from states like Rajasthan, Bengaluru as well as Uttar Pradesh were turning up for purchasing the tomatoes. “Though the tomatoes have a short shelf life, the presence of good roads have benefitted the growers as the trucks carrying tomatoes manage to reach as far as Bengaluru in three days now,” said Ramesh, a grower from Solan.

Dr DP Gautam, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Solan, informed that tomato crop has been grown over 5,185 hectares in Solan district this year and it is expected to yield 1,81,475 metric tonnes tomatoes if the weather does not play spoilsport.

He added that there are two crops of tomatoes in the area, the Rabi crop that’s is sown in February and the other that is sown during the monsoons and is harvested at the year end. No crop is grown from November to January as the fruit setting and the flowering are hit due to the drop in temperature. Gautam further stated that a grower has to care for his crop on a daily basis by ensuing that the leaves do not touch the ground as they can catch infection and are trimmed at regular intervals.