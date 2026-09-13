At 92, Shanta Kumar remains committed to serving humanity

Shanta Kumar also spoke of spending time with underprivileged children and extending support to those in need, reflecting his continued engagement with social concerns.

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Born on September 12, 1934, at Garh Jamula in Kangra district, Shanta Kumar has spent more than six decades in public life, beginning his political journey at the grassroots level as a panch of the Garh Jamula gram panchayat in 1963.

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His rise from a village-level representative to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and a Union Minister remains one of the state’s notable political journeys.

He subsequently served in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad and was president of the Kangra Zila Parishad from 1965 to 1970. In 1972, he was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the first time.

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Shanta Kumar became Chief Minister for the first time on June 22, 1977, and remained in office until 1980. He returned as Chief Minister in 1990 and continued until December 1992, becoming one of the few leaders to have headed the Himachal government twice.

His tenure was marked by an emphasis on administrative discipline and firm decision-making. The implementation of the “no work, no pay” policy during the government employees’ strike during his second tenure became one of the most discussed examples of his administrative approach.

His political career also extended to national politics. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra in 1989 and subsequently returned to Parliament in 1998 and 1999. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Union Government, he served as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution from 1999 to 2002 and as Union Minister for Rural Development from 2002 to 2003.

Beyond politics, Shanta Kumar has maintained a strong association with literature and writing. On his 92nd birthday, he expressed gratitude to God and his well-wishers.

His journey — from a village panch to Chief Minister and Union Minister — stands as a significant chapter in Himachal’s political history and reflects the importance of grassroots public service, simplicity and commitment to one’s principles.