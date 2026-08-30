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Home / Himachal Pradesh / At hockey meet, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand

At hockey meet, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Players with the Chief guest during National Sports day at Mandi on Saturday.Photo Jai Kumar
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Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today presided over the closing ceremony of the district-level hockey championship held at Paddal ground in Mandi district to mark National Sports Day and commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

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Addressing the players, Devgan highlighted Major Dhyan Chand’s remarkable contribution to hockey and urged young sportspersons to draw inspiration from his dedication, discipline and commitment. He stressed the importance of regular fitness, hard work, and maintaining physical and mental resilience.

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In the senior boys’ category, Paddal Sports Club, Mandi, defeated Sports Hostel Sundernagar 7-6 in an exciting penalty shootout to clinch the title. In the senior girls’ category, Government Senior Secondary School, Sundernagar, emerged victorious after defeating Government Senior Secondary School, Mandi, 3-0. In the Under-14 category, Paddal Sports Centre, Mandi, edged past Government Senior Secondary School, Mandi, 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

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Devgan presented trophies and medals to the winners and congratulated all participants for their enthusiastic participation. During the ceremony, former players Prakash, Bhupender Sen, Neeru Sharma, Dr Arjun Pathak and Jaswant Kumar were also honoured with mementoes for their contribution to sports.

The championship was inaugurated earlier by retired hockey coach and Sports Authority of India’s Kuber Sharma. Around 150 boys and girls from across Mandi district participated in the competition with enthusiasm.

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Coaches Vikram Singh, Ashish Sen, Lokesh and Kamal Kishore, along with employees Kamlesh Thakur, Chirag, Nek Ram, Puran, Naresh and Baldev, were present on the occasion.

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