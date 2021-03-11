At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 23

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said if voted to power, his party would implement the "Delhi model of governance" in Himachal Pradesh.

Arriving to a rousing reception in Chambi ground of Shahpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district, Arvind Kejriwal said Himachal was "Dev Bhoomi". "Himachal Pradesh is most beautiful place on earth. God gave this land everything but both the Congress and the BJP looted the land. The Congress ruled for 30 years and BJP 17 years. Both parties are now abusing me," he said, predicting early poll in Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal claimed that BJP chief JP Nadda abused him in the rally. "Jai Ram Thakur said there are two parties in the state. I ask what is the third alternative. They are saying situation in Himachal is different, but I say your intentions are wrong," he said.

The AAP managed to gather a good crowd, with most of the people at the rally being from Kangra district.

Presenting the Delhi model and works done by his government in education and health, he said in Himachal, the government schools were in a bad shape. "See the government schools in Delhi. This year, government schools in Delhi have got 99.7 per cent results. About 4 lakh more students have been admitted to government schools," he said.

"In Delhi, private schools have not been allowed to increase fee for the past four years while medical treatment is free for all citizens," he said.

He said the Delhi government was taking people to pilgrimage free of cost. "In Punjab as well, corruption has been finished... In Delhi, jobs have been given to 12 lakh youth in the past five years. Jai Ram Thakur announced 125 units of free power under pressure of AAP. We demand that other BJP governments should also do it. The move of free power has been stopped," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that Jai Ram Thakur copied Delhi model. "AAP has emerged as the third alternative in Himachal. We have to change Himachal Pradesh. I don't know politics. I am staunch honest person. Give us one chance. Give us five years. If we don't work, reject us. Our work will speak. They can go in for early elections," he said.

