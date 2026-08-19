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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Atal institute’s team summits 6,111-mt Mount Yunam in Lahaul

Atal institute’s team summits 6,111-mt Mount Yunam in Lahaul

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The team at the summit of Mount Yunam in Lahaul.
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A 19-member team from the 7th Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC) of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) successfully scaled the formidable 6,111-metre Mount Yunam in Lahaul. The expedition culminated with the unfurling of the national flag at the summit on August 12, marking it a proud moment for the institute and its director, Avinash Negi.

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Negi expressed pride over the team’s accomplishment and extraordinary feat. He said that the summit team comprised nine trainees, five instructors, two support staff and medical personnel. What made the achievement particularly significant was that it was accomplished as part of a foundational Basic Mountaineering Course, giving the trainees a rare opportunity to experience a high-altitude Himalayan summit while still undergoing their initial training, he added.

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He said that the feat demonstrated the strength of the institute’s rigorous and progressive curriculum. The expedition was meticulously planned and executed. Negi credited the success to disciplined preparation and strict acclimatisation protocols followed by the team. Based at the Jispa Sub-Centre at an altitude of around 3,200 metres, the trainees underwent around 10 days of intensive training between 4,500 metres and 4,700 metres, where they mastered rock, snow and ice craft under expert guidance.

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The ground team was led by course in-charge Mohan Lal, with technical leadership from visiting instructors Ravinder Thakur, Sonam Tenzin and Hemant Ram. Virender, Vikrant and Omraj provided crucial medical and logistical support.

Negi highlighted the team’s geographical diversity. Eighteen trainees were from the plains and coastal regions of Karnataka while one was from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. For many of the trainees, the cold and harsh conditions of the high Himalayas were a completely new experience. Navigation during the expedition also presented a technical challenge. The final summit push took place in an area without mobile phone network connectivity, requiring the team to rely on offline GPS and digital mapping tools.

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