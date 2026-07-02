Atal Tunnel horror: Scorpio 'hangs' from bridge pillar after being pierced by iron rods, Rajasthan man killed

A tourist from Rajasthan was killed and three others were injured in a freak accident after a Scorpio SUV met with a horrific accident near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh late on Tuesday night.

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A disturbing video of the crash — that has since gone viral — shows the vehicle pierced by multiple iron rods at an under-construction bridge site.

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The deceased has been identified as Kailash (34), a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan. The injured have been identified as Aditya from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra from Rajasthan, and Siddharth, who was driving the vehicle. Rajendra and Siddharth are also residents of Sikar.

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According to police, the group was travelling from Manali towards Lahaul on Tuesday night. Preliminary investigations indicate that the Scorpio allegedly went out of control due to overspeeding soon after exiting the tunnel.

Police said the driver was unable to negotiate a curve, causing the SUV to veer off the road towards the Chandra river and crash into an under-construction bridge structure.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Chand (@chand5415)

Sissu Station House Officer Mukesh Rathour said rescue teams pulled the injured from the wreckage before shifting them to a hospital for treatment. He added that Kailash's body has been taken into custody and his family has been informed.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to avoid overspeeding and unnecessary night travel in hilly areas, particularly during the monsoon season.