Atal tunnel north portal declared no-drone zone for President Murmu’s visit

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has stepped up preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s proposed visit to the district on October 7, with security, traffic management and protocol arrangements being finalised on priority.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Kiran Bhadana has declared the Atal tunnel north portal and adjoining areas a no-drone/unmanned aerial zone with immediate effect. Operation of drones and other unmanned aerial devices will remain prohibited in the designated area.

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As part of the security arrangements, vendors, tourism operators and those engaged in activities such as ziplining and river rafting will not be permitted to operate from October 5 to 7. Vendors and others occupying spaces near the area have been directed to remove their temporary or permanent setups and vacate the allotted or occupied premises by September 30.

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The administration also held a high-level coordination meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Keylong on Monday to review preparations for the proposed visit. The meeting was chaired by Bhadana and attended by senior officials from the district administration, police and various departments.

Officials reviewed arrangements for the President’s reception at the Atal tunnel north portal, including the traditional welcome, guard of honour and other protocol requirements. Traffic and security arrangements along the proposed VIP route were also discussed, with directions to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to prepare effective traffic control and diversion plans and remove any possible obstructions along the route. Arrangements for the accommodation, food and other requirements of security personnel were also reviewed.

Medical teams and emergency health facilities are being readied, while crowd management, media coordination and cleanliness along the route and at the event venue will receive special attention. Officials were also asked to keep contingency plans ready in view of adverse weather or other emergencies.

The administration has directed that the district control room remain fully operational and that rehearsals of the arrangements be conducted before the visit. Maintenance work on the national highway near the Atal tunnel north portal was also reviewed.

The Atal Café is being prepared as a green room, while nearby shops will remain closed during the proposed programme. Unauthorised or abandoned vehicles along the VIP route will also be removed.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all departments and agencies to complete the arrangements in a time-bound manner through close coordination to ensure a safe, smooth and orderly visit.