Atal Tunnel's south portal to have cafeteria, selfie point

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 25

The Tourism Department has prepared a plan to develop facilities for tourists at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel at Dhundi near Manali. The department has chalked out a plan to build a cafeteria, a parking lot and other facilities at a cost of Rs 6 crore. The cafeteria and the parking facility will be constructed in about 4 bighas. The seating area and a selfie point will also be constructed and the work to beautify the area will be undertaken.

The Atal Tunnel has become a major attraction for tourists, who come in a large number from all over the country and abroad to visit the scenic Lahaul valley. Even during Covid pandemic days, 6,59,087 vehicles crossed this engineering marvel Atal Tunnel in one year after its inauguration on October 3, 2020. The number increased to 12,73,699 vehicles (to and fro) in 2022, nearly 60 per cent more than 7,99,941 vehicles in 2021.

The south portal attracts a large number of tourists but the area lacks basic amenities. The visitors coming in such a large number also litter the area, spoiling its scenic beauty. The Tourism Department and the local administration have expedited the documentation process to develop the site. The plan is to prepare this site for the coming winter season to facilitate the visitors.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma says that they are pursuing an FCA case of about four bighas. Various other facilities will also be developed, besides the beautification of the area at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.