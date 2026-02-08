DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ATMA project boosts natural farming in Mandi’s Sundernagar

ATMA project boosts natural farming in Mandi's Sundernagar

Tribune News Service
mandi, Updated At : 09:59 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Officials during an inspection.
Under the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) project, a field visit inspected Gram Panchayats Salapad and Jadol in Sundernagar Development Block, Mandi district, yesterday to promote natural farming. The visit was led by State Coordinator Dr. Harish Thakur from SPIU Shimla, along with Media Advisor Rohit Parashar.

Officials inspected Farm Field Schools and demonstration sites under ATMA’s natural farming component. They engaged beneficiary farmers on progress, observing field-level techniques.

Dr Thakur urged natural farming adoption, stressed crop diversification and gave guidance to align with ATMA guidelines. He said the project boosts farmers’ income via sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

Natural farming cuts input costs, improves soil health and long-term productivity, enhancing resilience and profitability.

Sub Project Director Dr Sanjay Thakur, Dr Hitender Thakur, Block Technology Manager Narender Kumar, Assistant Manager Yograj and others joined the inspection and interactions.

The visit reinforced ATMA’s commitment to grassroots extension and empowering farmers with innovative, sustainable practices.

